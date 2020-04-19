|
|
Stanley R. Techmanski, 90, passed away at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center on Friday, April 17, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born in Amsterdam on June 11, 1929 a son of the late Frank and Mary (Galusha) Techmanski. Stanley was employed for many years with General Electric in Schenectady. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching NASCAR races on TV. Stanley was predeceased by a half-brother; Alex Sobieski, Jr. He is survived by a son, Richard (Danessa) Techmanski; a grandson, Dalton and a half-brother, Danny Sobieski. Services are private. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020