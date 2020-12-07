1/1
Stanley Walter Malecki
1941 - 2020
Stanley "Stan" Walter Malecki, 79, of Glens Falls, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born August 9, 1941 he was the son of the late Stanley "Stan" Malecki and Elizabeth "Betty" Kolobus. Stan attended Shenendehowa Central School District and furthered his education at the State University of New York at Oneonta where he obtained a degree in teaching. He was employed at Glens Falls City School District as a devoted teacher for 35 years. He also was an educator at the Chapman Museum and Slate Valley Museum. Stan was one of two people who were instrumental in starting the Glens Falls Bay Street Cemetery tours. He wrote two books about our local history in hopes to educate others about how rich this area's history was. Over the years he was dedicated to contributing to his community and local organizations such as The Chapman Museum, the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls, Glens Falls Cemetery Commission, Crandall Park Beautification, Slate Valley Museum, The Fort Edward Historical Association, Operation Santa Claus and Skene Manor. Stan traveled extensively and collected nativity sets from all around the world. Each Christmas season Stan would set up a display at Parks-Bentley Place of over 100 nativities. In 2018, Stanley received the Post Star Shining Stars community award. In addition to his parents, Stan was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Emil Beuchert and nephew Tommy. Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Joyce Beuchert, Gail (Wayne) Haslett, Jackie (Charles) Carlson of Florida, Connie Fagan of Florida; brother, Richard Malecki of Florida; also six nieces and nephews, six great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins around the country. A graveside ceremony will be held in the spring of 2021 at Glens Falls Cemetery. In loving memory of Stan, contributions may be made to the Abraham Wing-playground fund, 120 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801, and/or Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Boulevard, South Glens Falls, N.Y. 12803. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY 12804
(518) 761-9303
Memories & Condolences
25 entries
December 6, 2020
You were my fifth grade teacher, very first year of teaching. You taught us how to polka. You will be missed. Thank you for being a good friend to my mom and dad.
Kathy Deyoe
December 6, 2020
So many great memories of Stan! He was one in a million! Rest in peace.
Kathy DeSantis Thomson
December 6, 2020
I was heartbroken upon learning of Stan's death. Our elementary teaching careers intersected over 30+ years in the Glens Falls City School District --- Stan at Jackson Heights and me at Kensington Road and Big Cross Street Schools. Education wasn't Stan's career; It was his PASSION. His middle name should have been "ENTHUSIASM". He touched so many lives in the classroom and in the Glens Falls community. He can never be replaced. He will be sorely missed but fondly remembered. It was an honor and privilege to have been a colleague and friend. May he rest in eternal peace. Rick Ost
Richard Ost
Friend
December 6, 2020
Mr. Malecki, RIP, you will be missed by all. Best teacher of all time...
Amy McQuay
Student
December 6, 2020
I am saddened by Stan's death. My mom, Eunice Martin, was the secretary at Jackson Heights School. I remember her making a coffee cake for Stan to take to his mom in Florida over the Christmas holiday. I used to run into him from time to time and he was so Happy Go Lucky. My prayers are with his family. Sincerely, Nancy Martin Deveney
Nancy Deveney
Acquaintance
December 6, 2020
I was fortunate to interview Stan while a reporter at The Post-Star. The subject: his vast collection of Nativity sets. He loved them for what they represented: the true spirit of Christmas - NOT shopping! He wanted others to be inspired so he loved displaying his collection for others. What a loss of a valued community member. My condolences to his family.
Stacey Morris
Acquaintance
December 6, 2020
So sad. Condolences to his family. He was my favorite teacher. I had him in 6th grade at Jackson Heights. He was awesome. I think he was way ahead of his time. If you were different he would make sure you felt safe in his class. There was no bullying in his class.
Pam Rozell weivoda
Student
December 5, 2020
Stan always had a greeting and a nice smile whenever I saw him at the diner or when he was showing his fabulous crèche collection. He will be missed
Darlene Tucker
December 5, 2020
As one of Mr. Malecki´s 5th graders, I clearly remember him being not just an engaging and wonderful teacher, but the first teacher I´d had that spoke to me like a person, rather than a kid in a heard of random school children. He was never dismissive, short on patience, or eager to get you out of his hair. Academically, I remember his insistence that we write. And write. And write... To this day I still call on writing approaches and principals he instilled all those years ago. I wish my kids could have had him. P.S. - I´ll never forget hearing him jingle the change in his pockets when there were class bathroom breaks, or when he would meet/speak with another teacher in the hallway. One day I asked him why there was always change in his pocket (I have a father who hates change in his pockets - at that age I believed it to be something to avoid). He replied "Its my 82 cents". Of course me and those near me in the bathroom line said "???!!!!????" After our incredulousness subsided, he chuckled to himself and explained: he always put two of each kind of coin in his pocket when he dressed in the morning in order to always be prepared to make a phone call, use a vending machine, make change at a register, or to put a penny in one of those swirly things they used to have at the mall or supermarkets. He said that last one was the most important. :-D
Chris Reed Jr.
December 5, 2020
Mr. Malecki was THE best teacher that I've ever had and that includes 4 years of college. He taught me to like Polka dancing and music, Boots Randolph, and barber shop quartets to name a few. He was a kind, gentle, understanding man. He was my teacher in 6th grade at Jackson Heights Elementary School. I have never forgot him.
Timothy Sweet
Student
December 5, 2020
Was my teacher at Jackson Heights. What a wonderful teacher & person! RIP
Connie Aiken
December 5, 2020
I want to say that Stan will be very missed! He was such a light to be able to know him, learn from him was an honor! I got so much from him threw my school years at Jackson Heights! In the last few years of me working at the Aviation Mall he was a walker and would sit at Auntie Anne’s had have coffee with his friends! I have been searching for him and other since I been back to work due to the Coronavirus! I always pray for my extended family such as my mall walkers! I know he’s at peace in Gods arms with all of the teachers and mr Onisk thank has passed before him! He will continue to be with me always! God bless you Stan! I pray for all of your family friends and lives you have touched! Such a true blessings now beautiful angel! I will miss your smiling face!
Valerie Habshi
Student
December 5, 2020
Will miss you more than you will ever know
Jackie Carlson
Sister
December 5, 2020
I have know Stanley for nearly 40 years through his involvement with the International Arts and Culture Association and then his involvement with the World Awareness Children's Museum. He was always interested in bringing the diverse world to his students and participated with them for the ten years at the International Festival of the Adirondacks. Later when the Museum was established he continued telling international stories to children at the Museum and gave many international artifacts to the Museum. He also lent his nativity collection to the Museum for many holiday programs. He was responsible in saving an important doll collection that was originally given to the school, but had been relegated to the closet, by giving the collection to the Museum which led to a growing collection and major exhibitions. He has definitely left a last legacy in this community.
Jacquiline Touba
Friend
December 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Norton
Friend
December 5, 2020
It was my pleasure to know Stan when he was a grant partner in the Hudson Falls School Districts NHEEEP grant. He added so much to all we were providing to area school districts in the line of technology. A very kind and unique man.
Diane Crenshaw
December 5, 2020
Stan was an integral part of the glens falls senior center doing many historic programs over the years. He was a kind gentle humerour person and one I am grateful to call a friend.
Shiela Satterlee
Friend
December 5, 2020
Crandall Park 4th of July Concert 2019
On behalf of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, we join you in mourning the loss of your brother and uncle. Stan was a great supporter of Crandall Park for many years. For our 4th of July Concert program, Stan would purchase several full-page advertisements promoting other not-for-profit organizations. His name was never mentioned, just the organizations that he assisted. He was the backbone of our advertising campaign for many, many years. He was always thinking of others and what he could do to improve our community. Stan did more than his part to help us improve Crandall Park! He will be missed by all of the past and present members of the beautification committee. Rest in peace Stanley.
Elizabeth Hogan
Friend
December 5, 2020
sorry for your loss I'll always remember Stan having a tree planted for Donald my husband at glens falls cemetery
Barbara Norton
December 5, 2020
He was a wonderful man. We loved him at Skene Manor. He was a delight to wait on as he was usually my customer by my choice. Egg salad on white. Extra pickles. Water and tea. He knew so much and had so many friends. He will be sorely missed.
Judy Sullivan
December 5, 2020
Great man, loved out talks at the Sams diner. He will be missed greatly.
Duffy Kearney
December 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You were a fantastic teacher & I'm so glad that my daughter got to have you as a teacher as well. I will miss you always. May you Rest In Peace.
Julie Mosher
Student
December 4, 2020
Stan was my 5th grade teacher-his first year teaching @ Jackson Heights. He was 1 of 3 significant teachers in my education, Kindergarten-university, and what a caring, memorable & inspirational teacher he was!

He recognized my artistic talent & convinced my parents to buy an adult oil painting set to encourage developing those talents. He created a Polish dance troop I was in the year I had him. The troop gave lots of performances in house & other venues. SO much fun. My Mom had Ukrainian parents who were immigrants, so my grandparents loved the fact that I was involved in this dance troop & Stan became a friend as well as a teacher of our family growing up.

May you Rest in Peace Stan. You made our world a little better by your presence!
Les Barker
Teacher
December 4, 2020
Stan was a very special guy. I knew him for a time about 10 years ago. I enjoyed his nativities and a presentation at the senior center on old tools. I liked him a lot. The world will miss him.
Denise Boland
Friend
December 4, 2020
My heart is heavy knowing that Butch won't be answering any more calls from his baby sister. I am happy that he is in a place with no pain but I will miss him and his humor so very much.
Connie Fagan
Sister
