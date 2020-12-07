As one of Mr. Malecki´s 5th graders, I clearly remember him being not just an engaging and wonderful teacher, but the first teacher I´d had that spoke to me like a person, rather than a kid in a heard of random school children. He was never dismissive, short on patience, or eager to get you out of his hair. Academically, I remember his insistence that we write. And write. And write... To this day I still call on writing approaches and principals he instilled all those years ago. I wish my kids could have had him. P.S. - I´ll never forget hearing him jingle the change in his pockets when there were class bathroom breaks, or when he would meet/speak with another teacher in the hallway. One day I asked him why there was always change in his pocket (I have a father who hates change in his pockets - at that age I believed it to be something to avoid). He replied "Its my 82 cents". Of course me and those near me in the bathroom line said "???!!!!????" After our incredulousness subsided, he chuckled to himself and explained: he always put two of each kind of coin in his pocket when he dressed in the morning in order to always be prepared to make a phone call, use a vending machine, make change at a register, or to put a penny in one of those swirly things they used to have at the mall or supermarkets. He said that last one was the most important. :-D

Chris Reed Jr.