Stella A. Karbowski, 98, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Glendale Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Agnes Moskal; her husband, Casimer Karbowski, who died in 1981; her son, Mark Karbowski; sister Valerie Kolod, brother, Chester Moskal and daughter-in-law, Diane Karbowski. She is survived by a brother, Ted Moskal; three grandchildren, Erica Karstetter, Michael Karbowski and Evan Karbowski; three great-grandchildren, Zeke Karstetter, Bianca and Emillia Karbowski. She was a longtime communicant of the Church of St. Adalbert in Schenectady. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Thursday, August 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church. There will be a calling hour Thursday from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Rotterdam. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Adalbert, 550 Lansing St., Schenectady, NY 12303.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 31, 2019