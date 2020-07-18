1/1
Stella Chotkowski
1929 - 2020
Stella T. Chotkowski, 90, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Stella was born in West Rutland, Vermont, on December 21, 1929, the seventh child of her parents. She attended West Rutland High School before going to work at Kazon Dress Factory in West Rutland and Rosenblatt's Dress Factory in Rutland. After marrying and starting her family, Stella went back to work, first at Big N, then Montgomery Ward, Golden Krust Bakery, and Mr. Meyer's Bakery. She enjoyed listening to Polish music, attending Polish functions, and dancing with her husband. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Stella was a long time communicant of the Church of Saint Adalbert, Schenectady. Stella was predeceased by husband, Zygmund F. Chotkowski, whom she married on May 14, 1955, at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland, Vermont. "Ziggy" died on May 16, 1997. Additionally, Stella was predeceased by her parents, Adam and Frances (Kapusta) Kurant, as well as her siblings and their spouses, Elizabeth (Stanley) Razewski, Catherine (Walter) Swierzewski, Anne (Victor) Szymanski, Stanley (Rose Marie) Kurant, Felicia (Velardino "Benny") DiSorbo, and Edmund (Catherine) Kurant. She is survived by her children, Anne L. Dearing (Charles Lewis) of Glenville, Peter Z. Chotkowski of Schenectady, and Michael A. Chotkowski (Rachel Young) of Marlborough, CT, her former son-in-law Paul B. Dearing, her grandchildren and their spouses Matthew (Valerie) Dearing, and Julieanne (Cezary) Janicki. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren Kaylyn Dearing, Brennan Dearing, Isabella Roberts, and Czarek Janicki, as well as by many nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. Calling hours will be Sunday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY 12304. Funeral services will begin Monday, 9 a.m. from the funeral home and then to the Church of St. Adalbert, 550 Lansing St., Schenectady, NY 12303, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Schenectady. Donations can be made to the Church of Saint Adalbert Restoration Fund, 550 Lansing Street, Schenectady, 12303 or to The Community Hospice 433River Street, Troy, NY 12180.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
