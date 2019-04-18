Stella Jackson (nee Daniels) passed on peacefully and surrounded by family at Baptist Nursing and Rehab Center on April 13, 2019. She was 101 and had lived independently until last April. Her family thanks the dedicated staff on S2 at Baptist, with special gratitude to Karen, for their kindness and care. Born on January 8, 1918, Stell was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and had been employed as a clerk in the Police Chief's office in Schenectady. In retirement she cherished time with her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren, occasional travel, watercolor classes and her "social" bowling leagues. Stell will be remembered for her positive attitude, her sense of humor, resilience and a genuine concern for others. She lived her values and taught by example. Stell is survived by her daughter, Kathi (John) Cunningham; her sons, Don (Julie) Jackson, and Gary (Fran) Jackson; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a special nephew, Michael Kuchman (Arleen). She was predeceased by her husband of almost 70 years, Victor, and her sisters, Ann Fraleigh and Patricia Estenes. Burial will be private. In her memory, donations may be made to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton Street, 12305. For online condolences please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019