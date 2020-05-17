Mrs. Stella Mickiewicz, 80, of Schenectady passed away of natural causes on Thursday May 14, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Rehabilitation Center where she had been a resident for the past two weeks. Born on June 5, 1939 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Susan Olzak. Stella was a lifelong Schenectady resident. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and went on to graduate from Mildred Elley of Albany. Stella worked as a secretary at Knolls Atomic Power Lab in Niskayuna for a short time until starting her family and became a homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, walking on the bike path, hiking, and traveling throughout the country with her husband. She was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady. Survivors include her husband, Thomas S. Mickiewicz whom she married on October 26, 1963; her two children, Thomas (Michelle) Mickiewicz, Jr. of North Greenbush and Deborah (Francis) Leo of Colonie; four grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas Leo, Krystal (Scott) Chambers and Kimberly (Scott) Yando; and four great grandchildren, Lily and Evan Chambers and Preston and Parker Yando. Due to current COVID–19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for the family with Rev. David Mickiewicz presiding. Burial will take place in Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the Kingsway Community for all of their excellent care for Stella. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany St., Schenectady, NY 12304. To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 17, 2020.