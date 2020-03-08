|
|
Stephanie Lynn Scolopio Cravotta, of Ft. Worth, TX, passed away February 25, 2020. She was 67 years at the time of her passing. She is survived by her husband, William Cravotta of Ft. Worth, two daughters, Christine Basco of Albany, NY and Jamie Esposito of Saratoga Springs, NY; grandchildren, Nicholas, Sierra and John; as well as her sister, Patricia (James) Mayton of South Lake, TX. Her niece, Terry Simpson, nephew, Jim Mayton and several great-nieces and nephews. Stephanie, or Taffy, as she was often known, was born in Clarksburg, WV in 1952 and traveled through her life to several US states and Germany. Stephanie loved to dance, garden, craft, cook, bake, and spend time with her family, especially her three grandchildren and her pup Ziggy. She enjoyed helping to organize many of Bill's German Club events at school, as well as spending the weekends garage sale'ing. Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Rocco Scolopio; mother, Helen Adamek Scolopio and brother, James Scolopio. No funeral services will be held at Stephanie's request. Please celebrate her life and memory by donating to the in her name.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020