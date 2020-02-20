|
|
Stephanie M. Rousseau, 52, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Stephanie was the daughter of Theresa Sileo and the late Robert Duane. Stephanie was the devoted wife to David Rousseau for 28 years. Stephanie was a loving and devoted mother to not only her two children, but to many others that were trusted in her care. She spent most of her career as a child care provider and a home health aide. She enjoyed the sunshine, traveling, live music, and living her life to the fullest. Above all, she loved spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered as a force to be reckoned with. Stephanie is survived by her loving husband, David Rousseau; two sons, Nicholas and Jacob Rousseau; mother, Theresa Sileo; siblings, Christine Beattie, Sherri Riccio, and Thomas (Anne) Duane She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Stephanie was predeceased by her father, Robert and her daughter, Sydney. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The , 11 Penny Lane, Latham, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit Newcomeralbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020