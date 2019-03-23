Stephen Andrew Mancini, 57, of New York Avenue, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 13, 1961 in Schenectady, NY and was the beloved son of Stephen H. and Carolyn Orgovan Luse of Round Lake. He was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School, class of 1980 and received his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Central Texas College in Killeen, TX. Stephen served for 22 years in the United States Army Military Police on various installations. He received the Meritorious Service Medal and retired from Ft. Drum, NY in 2001. After his military career, Stephen and been a letter carrier for the US Postal Service for many years and retired in 2012. He was a member of the 10th. Mountain Division, a lifelong member of the VFW Post 1498 in Clifton Park and the American Legion Post 0001 in Albany. He had a great knowledge of Military History. He enjoyed fishing with his best buddy Frank. He was a classic car enthusiast who spent many hours working on his 1969 Mustang with his buddy Bob. He also enjoyed his jeep four wheeling. He was the beloved husband of Karen Lee Stalioraitis Mancini, whom he married on May 23, 1988; devoted father of Crystal Marie (Barry) Nichols of Enid, OK, Stephen George (Kristen) Mancini of Clifton Park, NY and Vincent Andrew Mancini of Albany, NY; brother of Rose Lee Young, Shirley Stevenson, both of Mechanicville, NY, John (Michelle) Stevenson of Round Lake, NY, Elizabeth (Roy) Mariscal of Las Vegas, NV and the late Dorothy Stevenson; cherished grandfather of Ruby, Boston, Brody and Stephen; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. Clifton Park, NY 12065. A calling hour will precede the service in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Upstate New York Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 103 Patroon Drive Guilderland, NY 12084. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary