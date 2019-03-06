Stephen C. Smith, of Burnt Hills, age 91, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Home of the Good Shepard in the loving company of his family. Stephen was born in Marcy, New York in 1927 to the late Charles Harrison and Leona (Merreck) Smith. He graduated from Holland Patent High School in 1944. Stephen served his country in the US Navy from April 1945 until July 1946. He was stationed on the USS Midway at Lido Beach in LI, NY. He later attended the New York State Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in Utica before starting a long career with KAPL in Niskayuna, NY. Stephen loved the Adirondacks and was an avid skier and camper. He also enjoyed golf and played at many of the courses in the Capital Region. In his later years, Stephen enjoyed spending time at Anna Maria Island, FL during the winters. Stephen was predeceased by his parents, brother Merreck and sister Jean. Stephen was a devoted family man and is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret Lewis Smith, his loving children Virginia (James) Burke, Eric Smith, Diane Simonds, Jean Devlin, and Lawrence (Jodi) Smith. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Lindsay Burke, Ashley Burke, Rachel Simonds, Ryan Devlin, Samantha Devlin, Andrew (Alyssa) Smith, Tyler Smith, and great-granddaughter Genevieve Smith. Stephen also had strong ties to his extended family; nephews Michael (Monte) Durnin, Steve (Laurie) Durnin, brother-in-law, William (Trish) Lewis and their wonderful daughters, Carrie (Glen) Livernois and Krisanne (Bill) Bayer. The family would like to extend a thank you to the caring staff at Home of the Good Shepard and Community Hospice and give a heartfelt thank you to Joy Keck for her kind dedication to Stephen. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday March 8, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY 12019. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home. Interment will be in Townsend Cemetery in Utica. Memorial contributions may be made to Burnt Hills United Methodist Church 816 NY-50 Burnt Hills, NY 12027. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Stephen's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary