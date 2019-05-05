The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Stephen J. Hennessey

Stephen J. Hennessey Obituary
Stephen J. Hennessey of Niskayuna died on May 3, 2019 at home with his wife by his side. He was the son of Dorothy (Eagen) and Phillip Hennessey of Salem, MA. He has two sisters, Phyllis (Mrs. Edward Sullivan) and the late Dorothy (Mrs. Frank Gillis) Stephen Married Doreen (Poitras) and was father to 3 children - Stephen Jr. (PHD), Brenda (Mrs. Martin Lewis) and James (deceased) He has two gradchildren, Kaylee and Jonah Lewis. Stephen was a rennasance man, he enjoyed politics, phychology and philosiphy. His great love was Art, he was a member of various art groups. He especially enjoyed portraits and plein air panting spending time in Gloucester and Rockport MA, painting the sea. He also played the organ, drums and was in different bands over the years. Steve was a life long member of the Y.M.C.A. He enjoyed football, swimming, boxing and in later years handball. He was an avid camper and great fireside singer. Steve was a school phycologist in the East Greenbush School district, he enjoyed working with children. Calling hours Tuesday evening May 7 from 4:00 to 5:45 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home 242 McClellan St Schenectady, NY. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 5, 2019
