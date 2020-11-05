Stephen J. Marlow, 71, passed away at his home on November 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS. Born in Albany, NY to the late Roland and Amelia (Drezlo) Marlow. A 1969 graduate of Guilderland High School. After high school, he proudly enlisted into the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea. During his honorable service to his country, Stephen earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. For 43 years, he served in the Air Force Reserves, where he served as a Logistician and also in a joint mission with the AF Academy as an Admissions Liaison Officer for many years, and at one point as the Liaison Officer Director for Western and Central NYS. He attended HVCC and then went on to SUNY IT and SUNY Binghamton where he received a double masters degree. Stephen worked for New York State as a Facility Planner in the office of Mental Health. In 1986, he married the former Lydia Reginelli. Together they raised their family in Burnt Hills. Stephen had a passion for sports cars and Harley Davidsons, he was a member of the Hudson Champlain Porsche Club, where he and his wife enjoyed many spirited drives with amazing friends that they made in the club. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Stephen will be remembered for his positive mindset, and as a strong role model to his sons. To continue Stephen's memory is his beloved wife, Lydia; children, Paul Michael (Kristen) Marlow and Roland (Shea) Marlow; cherished grandchildren, Alianna Marlow and Mackensie Nixon, as well as a grandchild due in April; and several nieces and nephews. Stephen was predeceased by brothers, Michael and John Marlow. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 8th from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady on Monday, November 9th at 11 a.m. Procession to Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will follow Mass. Full military honors will be bestowed upon Stephen at 1:30 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or to The ALS Association. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
