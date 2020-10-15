Steve left us the other day doing one of the things he most enjoyed, riding his motorcycle anywhere the front tire led him. He was accompanied by his dear friend and riding buddy, Todd. Steve was a good and caring man, respected and loved by numerous family and friends who will miss him immensely. Everyone will remember him as a compassionate and loyal friend. Steve was a resourceful person who could build or fix just about anything. He would like everyone to remember the good times we shared and the wonderful memories. Steve leaves behind his long time companion and partner, Jean Parker. His beautiful daughter Marissa Milan (Chris Suttle). His two granddaughters who he cherished and adored, Braelynn and Everly Suttle, a brother, Richard "Dick" (Theresa) Milan and their daughter, Ryan (Ramone) and Richard's three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Joan Milan and a sister Michelle Malacynski. Calling will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West Street, Galway. A service will be conducted in the funeral home at 12 noon. Anyone attending will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing in accordance with local regulations. Kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in loving memory of Steve Milan.