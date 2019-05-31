Stephen Mark Monroe Sr. "Steve", "Big Steve", "Mongo", "Doc", "Doc Savage", was taken home to God at age 60 after he passed away unexpectedly May 23, 2019. Steve was born Jan. 18, 1959, in Rome, NY. He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne; his first wife, Susan; his parents, Marianne and James Monroe; his siblings, Jim, Hope, and Tim. He was predeceased by his baby sister, Kathy. He was also survived by his children, Jennifer (Jason) Matylewicz, Stephen Jr. (Christine) Monroe, Phillip Bennett, Sarah (Ryan Sholes- fiancé) Monroe, and Tiffany Monroe; his six grandchildren Hailey, Elijah, Noah, Stephen III, Bowen, and Ellie. Steve proudly served in the United States Navy from 1977-1998. He Served on the USS John F Kennedy, USS Dallas, USNS Comfort. He was a Corpsman assigned to the Fleet Marine Force 1st Battalion 9th Marines Bravo Co "The Walking Dead", was an RN at the Groton Naval Hospital Emergency Department. Steve spent the last 14 years working as an RN at Fairview Nursing Home in Groton. Steve was a Lieutenant in the USN, BSN, RN, accomplished martial artist, father of five, and grandfather "Papa" of six. Steve will forever be remembered for his love, kindness, and compassion. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend; who will be greatly missed. A service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Norwich Alliance Church, 35 Wawecus Hill Rd., Norwich, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Published in The Daily Gazette on May 31, 2019