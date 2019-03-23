Stephen Markopoulos, 91, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Mr. Markopoulos was born and educated in East Douglas, MA, the son of Diamondis and Athena Markopoulos. He had worked at the General Electric Co. in the Nuclear Waste Management Department, retiring in 1986 with many years service to the company. He was a faithfilled man and was devoted to his church St. George's Greek Orthodox Church. For many years he was the Parish Council President along with many other responsibilities he took on for the benefit of the church. He was one of the founders of the Greek Festival and helped organize BINGO to help the church. Steve enjoyed all things related to sports, watching games and reading anything related to sports, especially his favorite teams, the Red Sox and the Patriots. He will be remembered as a devoted family man and he loved being with people at all kinds of activities, helping out. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Markopoulos, they married in 1953. He is survived by two daughters, Elaine (Douglas) Rodd and Stephanie (Peter) Cospito; six grandchildren, Joshua Rodd, Stephanie (Tim) Raney, Jeremy Rodd, Kristen (Daniel) DiBlasi, Jonathan (Gloria) Cospito and Katelyn DiBlasi; four great-grandchildren, Noah and Selah Raney and Rylan and Emory DiBlasi, and soon to be baby girl, DiBlasi; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Nicholas, Arjie and Helen. Funeral service, Monday morning 10 a.m. at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church. Calling hours, Sunday afternoon 2 to 5 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. The Trisagion Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Interment Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 107 Clinton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary