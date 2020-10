Stephen N. Buczkowski, 76, of Big Sandy, TX, passed away on Oct. 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He grew up in Galway, NY & lived in Rock City Falls, NY until 1979 when his job took him to TX. He is survived by son David & brother Peter and many nieces & nephews. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family at Hilliard Funeral Home Van, TX.



