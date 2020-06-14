Stephen P. Villano Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen P. Villano Jr., 88, passed away peacefully June 10, with his loving daughters by his side. Born in Schenectady, he was the oldest son of the late Stephen P. Villano Sr. and Adeline (DeCarlo) Villano. In addition to his parents, Stephen was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Janet E. (Collins) Villano, son, Robert S. Villano (2016), brother Edward Villano, and nephew Mark Villano. He is survived by loving daughters Maureen L. (Tad) Boniewski of Scotia, Helen J. (Frank) Hendershot of Rochester, cherished grandchildren Stephanie (Rob) Schaller of South Carolina, Shawn (Crystal) August of New Jersey, Christopher (Darci) Boniewski, Eric (Jessica) Boniewski of Scotia, and nine great grandchildren, as well as his dear sister Jeannette Thronemen, many nieces and nephews and friends. Stephen's family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at Glendale Nursing home for watching over our Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephen's name to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave, Albany NY 12206 Services will be private. Interment will be held at St. Anthony's Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved