Stephen P. Villano Jr., 88, passed away peacefully June 10, with his loving daughters by his side. Born in Schenectady, he was the oldest son of the late Stephen P. Villano Sr. and Adeline (DeCarlo) Villano. In addition to his parents, Stephen was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Janet E. (Collins) Villano, son, Robert S. Villano (2016), brother Edward Villano, and nephew Mark Villano. He is survived by loving daughters Maureen L. (Tad) Boniewski of Scotia, Helen J. (Frank) Hendershot of Rochester, cherished grandchildren Stephanie (Rob) Schaller of South Carolina, Shawn (Crystal) August of New Jersey, Christopher (Darci) Boniewski, Eric (Jessica) Boniewski of Scotia, and nine great grandchildren, as well as his dear sister Jeannette Thronemen, many nieces and nephews and friends. Stephen's family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at Glendale Nursing home for watching over our Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephen's name to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave, Albany NY 12206 Services will be private. Interment will be held at St. Anthony's Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 14, 2020.