Stephen Paul Lorence Jr., 20, of Cobleskill died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Poestenkill. Despite the serious health challenges he faced over the last few years with endless love and support from his family and friends, he never gave up. Stevie was a fighter. He never let his pain or worries hide his beautiful, infectious smile or hinder his fun-loving, goofy personality. Born July 20, 1999, in Stony Brook, NY, Stephen was raised in Cobleskill and graduated from Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School. He was a communicant of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cobleskill. He attended Hudson Valley Community College, where he earned his Associates Degree in Occupational Studies. Stephen was preparing for a career as an electrician. Stephen was an outdoorsman in his free time. He enjoyed the thrill of the hunt and being out on the water trying to hook a fish. He also loved modifying and riding his dirt bike. Besides his love of nature, Steve was a self-taught guitarist. Cherishing his memories are his parents, Stephen and Christine (Trepiccione) Lorence of Cobleskill; his sisters: Angelina Lorence of Cobleskill, and Beth (Eric) Frasz of Bellingham, WA; his brother, Michael Lorence of Cobleskill; his maternal grandparents, Elpidio and Eva Trepiccione of Lake Grove, NY; his cousins, Mary Christman and Joe Ludwin of Averill Park, NY and his beloved dog, Woofie. All are welcome to offer their condolences during a drive-thru visitation that will be held from 3-5PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Schoharie County Sunshine Fairgrounds, South Grand St., Cobleskill. The service will be private for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Stephen's honor to Children's Tumor Foundation at www.ctf.org or the Schoharie Valley Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 13, 2020.