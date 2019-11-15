|
|
|
Stephen Thomas Horan, age 50, of St. Johnsville, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at home. He was born May 20, 1969 in Troy, NY, a son of the late Donald E. Horan and Colleen Keeley Duesler and step-father David Duesler. Mr. Horan was employed as truck driver for UPS Freight and Overnight Transport, Kaskel, Direct TV, Eaton Trucking, Cranesville Block and was currently employed with Van Auken Trucking. Stephen loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling, his dogs and spending time with family and friends. He had an infectious smile and laugh and was always the life of the party. He made an impression on all who knew him. Survivors include his seven children Keeley, Luke, Thomas, Kaleb, McKenzie, Landon, Bailey Horan; grandchildren, Aubrey Horan, Wyatt Smith, Lucas Horan, Ryder Capece, Jaylah Horan; siblings Bryan (Meri), Kirk (Trisha), and Scott (Paulette); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the A.G. Cole Funeral Home, Inc., 215 East Main Street, Johnstown. A reception will be held at the Ephratah Rod & Gun Club following the service. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Ephratah Cemetery, at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the James A Brennan Memorial Humane Society, 437 Nine Mile Tree Road, Gloversville, New York 12078. Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.agcolefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019