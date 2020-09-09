Stephen Wasser

Stephen Arthur Wasser (Steve) died early Monday morning September 7, 2020 at his home in Lauderhill, Florida a little more than a month shy of his 87th birthday. He was born in Brooklyn New York to Harry and Eva Simms (Simchovitz) Wasser. When Steve was 16 months old his family relocated to Schenectady, NY and Steve called this town home for most of his life. He also briefly lived in Philadelphia, PA, Elizabeth, NJ, Pawtucket, RI, San Juan, PR and then Steve and Barbara moved back to Schenectady in 1972. Steve graduated from Mount Pleasant High School, Schenectady, NY. He received a BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA where his Bachelors Thesis was devoted to the use of IBM computer cards for supermarket inventories. He also holds a Master's degree in Food Distribution from Michigan State, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Steve joined Aleph Zadick Aleph (AZA) as a young teen and was active for many years becoming Grand Aleph Gadol in 1953-54. He met the love of his life Barbara Hartstein Gardner Wasser at a mid-year executive board meeting. They were married on February 16, 1957 and spent more than 63 years together. Offspring include their children David Wasser (Liza Cameron Wasser), Amy Wasser (Marvin Stern) and Scott Wasser, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He also leaves his sister Anita (Nina) Wasser Rodolitz (Allan Rodolitz) and many loving nieces, nephews and friends who will miss Steve's company and friendship. Steve spent most of his career in the supermarket business in the various communities but most of his time was at the Golub Corporation in Schenectady, NY serving as a Vice President and Treasurer before retiring. Steve was active in several community organizations including the BBYO Regional Board in the Boston Area, Treasurer of the Schenectady Jewish Community Center and several committees at Congregation Agudat Achim including managing the distribution of their cookbook "Divine Kosher Cuisine". Steve and Barbara moved to Florida in 2016 and joined Temple Beth Am in Margate, Florida while also maintaining their membership at Congregation Agudat Achim, Niskayuna, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Congregation Agudat Achim 2170 Union Street Niskayuna, NY 12309 or Temple Beth Am 7205 Royal Palm Blvd Margate, FL 33063 To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
