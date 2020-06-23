Sterling A. Sturges, 89, of West Glenville, NY, passed away on June 20, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Born on December 7, 1930 in Stamford, Conn, Sterling was the son of the late Claire A. and Sterling A. Sturges Sr. He was predeceased by his brother, Aubrey Sturges and sister, Beverly Bongo. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judith L. Sturges and their five children, David Sturges (Jill), Deborah Rosemarino (Joseph), Richard Sturges (Leslie), John Sturges (Amy) and Ruth Osterlitz (Mark). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Rosemarino, Stephen Rosemarino (Kaitlyn Gerke), Emily Sturges, James Sturges, Tattiana Chatterton, Raven Sturges, Logan Osterlitz and great-grandchild, Alayna Chatterton. Sterling served in the National Guard from 1947 to 1948. In 1951 he joined the Marines and was a Sergeant, Machine Gun Unit Leader serving in the Korean War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He graduated from the University of Connecticut and worked in the dairy industry most of his life. Sterling was a Mason (1958 Lodge 10, VT). He was an avid outdoorsman and a Lifetime Member of the Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club. Sterling shared his knowledge of nature with his children, scores of boy scouts, and many others. The family is thankful for his many friends throughout his lifetime and a special thank you to Chief Beers and his first responder team at the West Glenville Volunteer Fire Department, Albany Stratton VA, Ellis Hospital, and Alpine Rehabilitation & Nursing Home for their compassionate care. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Military Service will be held at the Saratoga National Cemetery at a future date. Remembrances may be made in the form of a donation to the West Glenville Volunteer Fire Department or the Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 23, 2020.