Sterling A. Sturges
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sterling's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sterling A. Sturges, 89, of West Glenville, NY, passed away on June 20, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Born on December 7, 1930 in Stamford, Conn, Sterling was the son of the late Claire A. and Sterling A. Sturges Sr. He was predeceased by his brother, Aubrey Sturges and sister, Beverly Bongo. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judith L. Sturges and their five children, David Sturges (Jill), Deborah Rosemarino (Joseph), Richard Sturges (Leslie), John Sturges (Amy) and Ruth Osterlitz (Mark). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Rosemarino, Stephen Rosemarino (Kaitlyn Gerke), Emily Sturges, James Sturges, Tattiana Chatterton, Raven Sturges, Logan Osterlitz and great-grandchild, Alayna Chatterton. Sterling served in the National Guard from 1947 to 1948. In 1951 he joined the Marines and was a Sergeant, Machine Gun Unit Leader serving in the Korean War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He graduated from the University of Connecticut and worked in the dairy industry most of his life. Sterling was a Mason (1958 Lodge 10, VT). He was an avid outdoorsman and a Lifetime Member of the Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club. Sterling shared his knowledge of nature with his children, scores of boy scouts, and many others. The family is thankful for his many friends throughout his lifetime and a special thank you to Chief Beers and his first responder team at the West Glenville Volunteer Fire Department, Albany Stratton VA, Ellis Hospital, and Alpine Rehabilitation & Nursing Home for their compassionate care. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Military Service will be held at the Saratoga National Cemetery at a future date. Remembrances may be made in the form of a donation to the West Glenville Volunteer Fire Department or the Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved