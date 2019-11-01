|
Steve L. Falvo, of Vestal, NY, aged 86, died peacefully at his home after a long illness with his family by his side on October 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Rose Falvo; brother, Jack Falvo; and sisters, Judy McClosky and Carmen Tripoli. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Johann (nee Tomancik); his three children, Michael (Melody) Falvo, Linda Farrell, and Sharon (Jeremy) Broughton; grandchildren, Mary Falvo, Dylan and Matthew Farrell, Amanda (Marshall) Bull, and Caitlyn Chancey; and great-grandchildren, Caiden, Stephen and Brenden Bull. Through the years, he shared many happy adventures and vacations with his grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Stephanie Valentino, and brothers, Anthony and Frank Falvo; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. After graduating from Christian Brothers Academy and New York State Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences, Steve served in the United States Army. Upon returning from the military, he worked first in the family business, Schenectady Auto Service. His career then progressed into professional roles within the insurance industry initially at Prudential Insurance. He then opened his own business - Falvo Insurance Agency, Inc. in Vestal, NY. Steve enjoyed road trips throughout the United States and traveling to Europe to visit family and friends; classic cars and old movies; operatic music; a good cup of Java; cigars and of course the Yankees! Steve will be remembered for his strength, courage, grace and faith, and love of family and friendships. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, 465 Clubhouse Road, Vestal. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott Friday, November 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Steve's memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019