Steven Barton, age 92, passed June 8, 2019. Survivors include two children, Steven (Anne)of Portsmouth, NH, Nancy (Keith) McGowan of Norfolk MA; six grandchildren, Sarah Franklin, Stephanie Wilson, Michael Barton, Michael, Katie, and Molly McGowan; one great-grandchild, Sadie Wilson. Funeral services will begin with a short prayer service held at the Glenville Funeral Home. 9 Glenridge Rd. Friday, June 14th at 11 a.m. A calling hour will preceded the service from 10 to 11 a.m. glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 11, 2019