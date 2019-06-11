The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Barton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven Barton Obituary
Steven Barton, age 92, passed June 8, 2019. Survivors include two children, Steven (Anne)of Portsmouth, NH, Nancy (Keith) McGowan of Norfolk MA; six grandchildren, Sarah Franklin, Stephanie Wilson, Michael Barton, Michael, Katie, and Molly McGowan; one great-grandchild, Sadie Wilson. Funeral services will begin with a short prayer service held at the Glenville Funeral Home. 9 Glenridge Rd. Friday, June 14th at 11 a.m. A calling hour will preceded the service from 10 to 11 a.m. glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now