Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ's Church of the Hills
4809 Mariaville Rd
Schenectady, NY
Steven J. Mastroianni, a.k.a. Steve Mastrean, 93, of Princetown died in Albany on November 20th. The original Quiet Man, Steve was bestowed with a virtual Academy Award by his family for his lifelong performance as an outstanding husband, father and grandfather, volunteer fireman, Presbyter, craftsman, selfless giver, builder of barns, inventor of gadgets, and all-around exceptional guy. Steve spent most of his life in the rural environs he loved, with his wife of 70 years, Irma. Forever a man of few words, Steve could put Zen monks to shame with the level of quiet he typically maintained, preferring always to let his actions do the talking. After leaving farming to work as a trucker, he changed to a career in data processing for the federal government and General Electric. He found joy in his long association with his church and with his friends in the Plotterkill Volunteer Fire Company, who recognized him as a charter member and for his 60 years of dedicated service. Steve was the son of Antonio and Carolina (Pasquarella) Mastroianni of Rotterdam. He is survived by his wife, Irma (née Smith); a sister, Mafalda Reilly; son Mark Mastrean and his wife, Lisa; daughter Rebecca Edmunds and her husband, Leo; two grandchildren, Joshua Kaszubski and Elise Conto; and a great-grandchild, Aria Elizabeth Kaszubski. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on November 30th at Christ's Church of the Hills, 4809 Mariaville Rd, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Steve be made to the Animal Protective Foundation in Glenville. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home 1614 Guilderland Avenue Schenectady. To leave a message, of condolence you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
