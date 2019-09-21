Home

Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Steven "Jack" Montgomery

Steven "Jack" Montgomery Obituary
Steven "Jack" Montgomery, 69, beloved husband of Jean (Cobb) Montgomery passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 11th 2019 with his family by his side. Steven was born in Troy NY, he was predeceased by his parents Jack and Ann Montgomery. He graduated Shaker High in 1968 and then became a salesman for Standard Rosenbaum and Lobells. Afterward he then transferred to factory work at Playtex, Campebell Plastics, Racemark and finally Parts Unlimited which he then retired from in 2012 at the age of 62. Early years of retirement were then enjoyed as an avid golfer. Earlier in life he enjoyed camping and boating, he always had fond memories of those times. Later in life he became a homebody and had a daughter Jaclyn. She was his sunshine and very proud of her accomplishments. He looked forward to his yearly trips to Wildwood NJ and was fascinated by the ocean. He was a NY Yankee and Jets fan and was very competitive playing Scrabble with his wife. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Cobb) Montgomery, daughter, Jaclyn (Marvin) Maldonado, his sisters, Tina (Jerry) Donovan, and Georgia (Shawn) Ivey. Sister in laws, Mabel Cobb (Steve Sabourin), Linda and Ruth Cobb, Judy Davenport, brother in laws, Robert Cobb (Bonnie Relly), Donald and Marilyn Schweizer and James Killough as well as many nieces and nephews. We want to thank Armer Funeral Home for helping us out in our time of need and Hospice for helping us to keep him at home until the end per his wishes. At his request he donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College for the advancement of medical science and education. He wanted to help out mankind. Any donation in Steven Montgomery's honor or memory can be made to The Community Hospice Foundation Gift Processing Center 310 S. Manning Blvd Albany NY 12208, 518-525-8824.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019
