Steven Todd Devernoe, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Friday April 17, 2020 after being stricken at home. Born in Niskayuna, Steve was a graduate of Schalmont High School. He received his Associates degree from SUNY Delhi and then received his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering & Robotics from SUNY Rome/Utica. Steve worked for several engineering firms which led to Integrated Liner Technologies in Rensselaer. He also belonged to several professional engineering societies. Steve enjoyed landscaping and along with his cousin founded Precision Designs & Landscapes. An avid NASCAR fan, Steve enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for the love of his two sons and his family. He is survived by his two sons, Matthew Steven Devernoe and Sean Tyler Devernoe. His mother; Barbara "Bobbie" Devernoe. His sister; Suzanne (Peter) Zarrillo. He is also survived by two nephews; Andrew and Vincent Zarrillo along with several cousins. Steve was predeceased by his father, George S. Devernoe Jr. Funeral services will be private with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to City Mission of Schenectady, P.O. Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301. To leave a message or condolence for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020