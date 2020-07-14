Sue Anne Gallo Kozak, 84, of Bellevue, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Gallo. A 1953 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, she worked at the Research and Development Lab in Niskayuna, and also worked at all the Gallo Flower Shops and the Card and Party Store. Sue supported many various charities and was a member of the former Y.M.P.A. Ladies Auxillary. Sue was the beloved wife of the late George Kozak, loving mother of Jack Kozak of Schenectady, and sister of Frank A. Gallo. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and her loving pets, Nugget and Dante. Special thanks to Joann for the loving care of Sue. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Adalbert. Entombment will be in Sts. Cyril and Method Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Those who wish to remember Sue in a special way may make a contribution to the George Kozak scholarship foundation in care of SEFCU/George Kozak Fund, #1126, P.O. Box 12189, Albany, NY 12212, or to a charity of one's choice
