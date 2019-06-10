Sue S. Porter, age 86, former longtime resident of Charles Street in Ballston Lake, died at peace surrounded by those she loved on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Baptist Health, Nursing and Retirement Center in Scotia, NY. She was born on December 8, 1932 in Poughkeepsie, NY and was the daughter of the late Henry M. and Helen Bertha (Koelliker) Schiller. Sue grew up in Delmar, NY and graduated from Vermont Junior College with her associate's degree. Sue married her beloved husband, Leonard Allen Porter on December 22, 1956 and together they initially settled in Montpelier, VT before relocating to Ballston Lake where they raised their family. Sue worked as a secretary at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital in Schenectady for several years. She was a lifelong member of Burnt Hills United Methodist Church where she served on various committees and worked as the church secretary. Survivors, in addition to her husband, Len, include her children, Helen Porter, Allen and Janet (Ellison) Porter, Mark and Madge (Apolinar) Porter, Steven and Lisa (Aaronson) Porter and David Porter; her siblings, Henry and Madeleine (Nguyen) Schiller and Mary Ann (Schiller) and Edward Keenan; her nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21, Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burnt Hills United Methodist Church. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Sue's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary