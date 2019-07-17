|
Susan Ann Bendino, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital after a long illness. Susan was born in Niskayuna, NY the daughter of the late Lillian and Frederick Fritzen and was a lifelong area resident. She worked at General Electric for 30 years retiring as a human resources manager and enjoyed crocheting. Susan is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Bendino; grandson, Johnathan Higley; great-granddaughter, Phoebe Higley; sister, Sandy (Steve) Ward; niece, Kim Burt; nephews, Steve and Chris Ward; step-daughter, Marie Bendino and step-grandson, Rob Shafran. The funeral service will be held Saturday 10 a.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A calling hour will precede the service from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DalyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 17, 2019