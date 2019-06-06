Services DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518) 664-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Susan Iavarone Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Ann Starks Iavarone

Obituary Flowers Susan Ann Starks Iavarone, 62, died Sunday, June 2nd at home from natural causes. She and her late husband Nick, who lovingly referred to his wife as "The MACH", shared a bond so deeply with one another that after his untimely death, this pain of emptiness led to a broken heart. Born in Abilene, Tx, April 27, 1957, daughter of Marjorie Murray (John) Aldrich of Ballston Lake and the late Robert Starks. Susan was a graduate of Schuylerville High School. For some years, Susan operated the Julianne Sewing Center in Cohoes. A wonderful seamstress, awesome cook, she was a loving spouse and homemaker. A longtime active member of Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge 1403. Predeceased tragically by her husband 33 years, Nicholas R. Iavarone, Jr., her Dad, Robert Starks and brother, Robert A. Starks, Jr. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her children, Bobbie Jo Marchione and Nicholas R. Iavarone, III; her beloved future daughter-in-law, Stephanie Schiffer and grandchild, Lucille Mae, who made Sue smile every day. Also brothers, Michael and Joseph; nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived and loved by the Iavarone Family, close friends Angela Fehily, Trish Sluti, Tracy Knowles and Angel Villano, and her two feline friends, Rust and Angel, who brought her solace. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 No. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours at the North Main St. Church on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Saratoga County Animal Shelter, County Farm Ro, Ballston Spa, 12020, on behalf of Sue's love of animals. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries