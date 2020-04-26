|
Susan "Sue" Clute died peacefully at UMass Memorial Hospital on April 23, 2020 in Worcester, MA at the age of 79. Sue is survived by her sons William Clute of Paxton, MA and James Clute of Concord, NH, her brother Donald "Tiff" Walker of Devon, PA, her daughters-in-law Kateri Clute and Sharon Clute, and her grandsons Matthew and Michael Clute. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Clute. Sue was born on June 6, 1940 in Delanson, NY to Donald C. and Ella Walker. She graduated from Duanesburg High School in 1958 and Syracuse University in 1962. While at Syracuse, Sue was an active member of the Phi Mu sorority sisters. Sue married Robert Clute, her college sweetheart in 1962. Sue traveled to South Korea and joined the Red Cross to support her husband who was a proud member of the United States Army. After returning from overseas, Bob and Sue settled in Clifton Park, NY in 1967 where they raised their boys. Sue most recently resided with her son William in Paxton, MA for the past 16 months. Sue had an extraordinary talent for teaching others whether it be academic or musical in nature to help them reach their potential. She taught piano lessons in Clifton Park for 35 years at her home while at the same time caring for her husband and her two children. Sue was passionate about entertaining her family and friends. A private family service will take place this spring in Esperance, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to The Boston Children's Hospital via their website. A remembrance will be held for Sue at a later date. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Sue or to sign her online guestbook, please visit www.Royfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020