Susan E. Plant, 76, of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Schenectady Center in Schenectady. Born January 29th, 1944 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Giroux) Gilligan. Susan married Joseph I. Plant in 1964, and the two cherished 38 years of marriage prior to his passing on May 18, 2002. Susan worked as a Sales Clerk for Sears & Roebuck Company in Colonie for over 20 years before retiring. Survivors include her two loving children, Carol (the late Nicholas) Kamburelis and Alan (Theresa) Plant. Her siblings, Edward (Judy) Gilligan, Sister John Joseph (Cynthia) Gilligan CSJ, James (Colleen) Gilligan, Elizabeth (Jeri) King, and Regina (the late William) Gilligan-Baptista. She was grandmother to five cherished grandchildren, Valarie, Eleanor, Margaret, Susan, and Joseph Kamburelis and four adored great-grandchildren. In addition to her beloved husband, she was predeceased by her brother, John Joseph Gilligan. Susan's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham with the Rev. Brian Kelly, pastor officiating. Interment will take place next to her husband in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susan's memory to The Schenectady Center 526 Altamont Ave, Schenectady, NY 12303. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family, please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com
