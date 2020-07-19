Susan Elizabeth Gillis died peacefully with her husband by her side at home in Glenville, NY on the morning of Wednesday June 24th 2020, at the age of 72. Born December 8th 1947 in Portsmouth, NH, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Bullock and Pauline (Matott) Bullock. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother. She absolutely lived for her family and was a surrogate mother, big sister and friend to many. She will be remembered for her considerate, generous nature and pure heart. Susan leaves behind her Husband of 25 years David, children Amanda (Brett) Elmore, Carrie (Mike) Mazzola, Kendra (Kevin) Currier and Derek Gillis. Her heart belonged to her five grandchildren, Nolan, Logan, Alia, Abigail and Cailie. Other family members include, sister Candace, niece Karen, cousin Lisa, sister-in-laws, Dianne and Donna and a family of friends especially Sue, Janine and Laurie, who will miss her dearly. Susan lives on in our fond memories of her. A very special thank you to the members of her Community Hospice staff for such wonderful help and support for her care, especially Arlene, Rosalie, Colleen, and Brian. Also to Dr. Lynn Hickey her longtime doctor who she considered a friend. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the charity of your own choice. To express condolences, please visit Susan's everlasting memorial tribute page at www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com
.