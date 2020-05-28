Susan Fleshman, 69, of Schenectady passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. She was born in Schenectady on December 6, 1950 a daughter of the late Palmer and Doris (Katz) Kellerhouse. Susan received her Associates Degree at the Ellis School of Nursing. She worked for Ellis Hospital as an LPN for many years, retiring in 1980. During her retirement years, she loved going to her camp on Saratoga Lake, spending time with her family and her four legged friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ronald; her daughter, Mary (Travis) Boevin; her son, John; her grandchild, Savannah and her sister, Sandra Miller. Services will be private. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 28, 2020.