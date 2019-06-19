Susan I. Fierro, 58, of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Saratoga Skilled Nursing Center for Rehabilitation in Ballston Spa in the loving care of her family. The youngest of four daughters, Susan was born in Schenectady, New York on Oct. 11, 1960 to Marjorie Becker (née Luke) of Clifton Park and the late Frank Becker. She was educated in the Shenendehowa Central School District and most recently worked at Market 32/Price Chopper after living and working in Orange County, NY, for many years. Susan was the devoted mother of Alex (Lia) Fierro of Campbell Hall, NY, Michael (Rivka Baytner) Fierro of Bronx, NY and Carolyn Fierro of Jersey City, NJ. In addition to her children and mother, Susan is also survived by her sisters, Barbara (Wilson) Goad of Albany, NY, Cathie (Pat) Rust of Wells, NY and Marylou (Henry) Tetreault of Rexford, NY; many nieces and nephews; her former husband, Alex A. Fierro, of Jersey City, NJ; and countless friends she made along the way. Her two cherished grandsons, Jonas and Owen Fierro, will also remember "Grandma Susie" with love. She will be remembered by all for her unmatched charm, wit and fortitude. Susan's family wishes to acknowledge and thank the many nurses and staff at her facility for their care and company in her final days. A celebration of Susan's life will be held on Sunday at 12 noon in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt.9, Clifton Park, NY 12065 for the immediate family and close friends. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary