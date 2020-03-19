Home

Susan J. Borkowski

Susan J. Borkowski Obituary
Susan J. Borkowski, 75, of Rotterdam, passed away March 13th at Schenectady Center surrounded by loved ones and her best friend Beverly. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Dorothy Retajczyk. Susan was a graduate of Guilderland High School. She was the loving mother of Melissa (Phil) Korducavich of Binghamton, NY and John (Carolyn) Borkowski, of Albany, NY. She is the sister of Dr. Theodore (Laurel) Retajczyk, Clinton, NJ and the late Roger Retajczyk. Susan loved being a Nannie to her grandchildren Spencer, Parker and Eliza Korducavich. Susan is also survived by nieces, nephews, an aunt and cousins. Susan's very best friend and constant companion Beverly Pottala was by her side throughout her fight with multiple myeloma. It was her support and care that helped Susan get through some very tough days. Susan enjoyed spending time in York Beach, ME her "heaven on earth." She also loved spending time with her family, bargain shopping, watching football, eating chicken wings and talking endlessly with her brother Ted about Reality TV and politics. She will be greatly missed by all. A small private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at DeLegge Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan's name to: Friends of Nubble, 186 York Street, York, ME 03909 or a . For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
