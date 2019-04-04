Susan J. Cusano, 62, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 29, 2019. Sue was born in Framingham, MA on July 8, 1956, a daughter of the late Aldo and Mildred Cunningham Mancini. Sue worked at General Electric Company. A loving mother, Sue believed intensely in the importance of staying home and raising her sons. She returned to work in later years for the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District, where she was loved by all. In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by her siblings, Donna and Stephen Mancini. She is survived by her loving sons, Nicholas Cusano, of Halfmoon and Gregory Cusano, of Glenville, their father, Dennis Cusano, of Glenville; siblings, Judy Laramee, of Milford, MA, Kathy Mancini (Mike), of Oconomowoc, WI, and Alan (Vicki) Mancini, of Mills, MA, and Wendy (Paul) Bernardi, of Framingham, MA; sister-in-law, Linda Mancini, of Bristol, NH; nine nieces, nephews and countless friends and co-workers. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary