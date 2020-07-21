Susan Kyle Grubbs, known as Kyle to her friends, died on July 16th at Ellis Hospital, after an extended illness. Born in Roanoke, VA on September 30, 1964, Susan grew up in Virginia and Saratoga County, NY. She graduated from East Carolina University and taught school in Virginia and North Carolina before returning to New York. Kyle lived in Scotia and attended the First Reformed Church, where she sang in the choir. She is survived by her parents Leonard and Elizabeth Grubbs, her sisters Michelle Davis and Wende Hokirk (Larry) and a niece Amber Breau (Keith). Funeral services will be private for the family. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
