Susan Kyle Grubbs
1964 - 2020
Susan Kyle Grubbs, known as Kyle to her friends, died on July 16th at Ellis Hospital, after an extended illness. Born in Roanoke, VA on September 30, 1964, Susan grew up in Virginia and Saratoga County, NY. She graduated from East Carolina University and taught school in Virginia and North Carolina before returning to New York. Kyle lived in Scotia and attended the First Reformed Church, where she sang in the choir. She is survived by her parents Leonard and Elizabeth Grubbs, her sisters Michelle Davis and Wende Hokirk (Larry) and a niece Amber Breau (Keith). Funeral services will be private for the family. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 22, 2020
My best friend who I will miss the rest of my life.
Anne Marie
Anne Marie Trojan
Friend
