Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
Service
Following Services
Gleason Funeral Home
Susan M. Shear Obituary
Susan M. Shear, 65, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Ellis Hospital after being stricken. Susan was born in Schenectady to Agnes Morrone Shear and the late Virgil Shear. Susan worked as a hairdresser for her entire career. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Felicia (Shawn) Lancey; four siblings, David (Holly) Shear, Ken (Kelly) Shear, Sandy (Jeff) Bartlett and Amy (Mike) Calderone; three grandchildren, Andrew, Sebastian and Giana; several nieces and nephews; cousin and dear friend, Michele Backer Rejack. Calling hours, which relatives and friends are invited to attend, will be Monday, June 17 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. A service will be conducted immediately following the calling hours.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 13, 2019
