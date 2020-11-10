Susan (Joos) MacNeil, 91, formerly of Arthur St. Schenectady passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Joan Nicole Prince home in Scotia. A lifelong resident of Schenectady, Susan was a 1948 graduate of Draper high school. Immediately after graduating high school Susan went to work for General Electric, where she was employed for over forty years. Susan was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of the former St. John the Baptist Church. Her love for God, and her beautiful heart showed in the generosity of the many organizations that she contributed to. In 1972 Susan married the love of her life, the late Lewis MacNeil. They would share twenty one years of marriage until Lewis's passing in 1993. "Sue and Lew" loved to travel, especially enjoying the outdoors on their boat in Sacandaga, or taking yearly vacations to Wells Beach, Maine. Susan will be remembered for her strong faith, her strong will, and generosity. Susan is predeceased by her parent's, William and Margaret (Moolick) Joos, her husband, Lewis MacNeil, a brother William Joos, two sister's Marguerite Porter and Marion Plaus, stepdaughter inlaw, Penny MacNeil, and a grandson, Eric MacNeil. Her memory will be carried on by her stepsons, Donald MacNeil, Douglas (Carol) MacNeil, Randy (Cheryl) MacNeil, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. During the last year of Susan's life, she was cared for full time by her loving niece Sharon and her husband David Winters. A graveside service will be held Thursday 1:00 pm at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Brandywine Ave., Schenectady. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joan Nicole Prince Home, or the Community Hospice of Schenectady.