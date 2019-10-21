|
Susan Marie (Hickok) Pollock, the daughter of Stanley George Hickok and the late Elaine Marie (Groff) Hickok passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 from pulmonary complications after a 27 year battle with breast cancer. She passed peacefully at Ellis Hospital surrounded by her family. Born in August of 1956, Susan is a graduate of the former Notre Dame High School. In June of 1982, Susan married John Pollock. During this time, her career took varying forms so that she could devote her time and energy to her greatest passion - her family. Susan had a rewarding career as an Obstetrics Technician at St. Clare's Hospital, where she could put her nurturing skills to good use. However, Sue's greatest joy was raising her children. At her heart, Sue was a homemaker, mother, wife, daughter, and sister. She was devoted to her family; a kind, generous, supportive mom. She loved to cook and was an avid gardener. She also loved to read countless books and could be found daily doing puzzles like the daily jumble and crossword. Susan is survived by her husband of 37 years, John, their children Nicholas (Chris), Christopher, and Stephanie (Nate), as well as her first grandchild Hunter. She is also survived by her father and five sisters, Judith (Anthony) Marconi, Nancy (William) Tudor, Sally Culbert, Theresa (Joseph) Luby, and Christina (Brian) Burch, as well as several nieces, nephews, and her canine companion, Bailey. Visiting hours will be held for Susan on Tuesday, October 22nd, 4 to 8 p.m. at Gleason Funeral Home, 730 Union St. in Schenectady. All are invited to a graveside service for Sue on Wednesday, October 23rd at 11:30 a.m. at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 2501 Troy Schenectady Rd. in Niskayuna. The family wishes to thank Dr. Dibble, Dr. Gorla, and the staff at Ellis Hospital ICU for their compassionate care of Susan these past years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (https://www.dana-farber.org) or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (https://www.bcrf.org) .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019