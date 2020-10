Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan J. Sheldrick, 68, died Mar. 20. Call DeVito-Salvadore FH Oct. 10th from 1 to 2:30 p.m. FH service, will follow, 2:30 p.m. Masks 7 soc. dist. req. devito-salvadorefh.com

