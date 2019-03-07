Susanne Mustico Dorr, 65, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn, with her husband at her side. Susanne courageously fought metastatic breast cancer for 8 years. She never let the disease get the better of her and never gave up. She heroically endeavored to keep up with her work responsibilities at miSci right up to the day of needing to attend more to her medical needs. Susanne was born in Amsterdam to the late Frank and Rosalie Musto Mustico. She graduated from Mohonasen High School and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in education from SUNY Oneonta; an MBA from SUNY Albany; an MS in education and a Certificate in Administration from the College of St. Rose. She was employed for many years by the Greater Amsterdam School District as a classroom Reading Specialist and a building administrator. At the time of her retirement she was an administrator in Central Administration. She was actively involved in the STEP program. True to her commitment to youth and education, following her retirement from the district she volunteered at miSci (formerly the Schenectady Museum) primarily as a grant writer. She became a full-time employee at miSci with various responsibilities including vice president for education. She also served as a board member for the Montgomery County Literacy Program and the Walter Elwood Museum in Amsterdam. Anyone who worked with or knew Susanne can vouch for her commitment to quality and attention to detail. Susanne loved her family (including her dog Scout who was by her side after returning from chemotherapy treatments) friends, colleagues and work. She is survived by her husband, William; brother, Joseph Mustico; aunt and uncle, Margaret and Henry Gondarowski and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank Dr. Rufus Collea, Andrea Breen, N.P., Dr. Arthur Stevens, the infusion team and all the staff at NYOH at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. A calling hour, at the church, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. will precede the Mass. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 1931 W. Jefferson St., Pittsford, NY 14534 or to any organization doing cancer research. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary