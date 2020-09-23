Suzanne Cohen Fialkoff, age 82, died at home with her family by her side on Monday, September 21 after an illness that quickly took her life. Born May 21, 1938 in Albany New York to Jacob and Florence Cohen, Sue attended Schenectady public schools where she met her best life-long friend Sheila Kruh. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1956 and continued with her education by obtaining a secretarial degree from Mildred Elley Business School. On June 22, 1958 Sue married her devoted husband Sanford Fialkoff. They remained a team that never strayed far from one another for sixty two years. They enjoyed numerous cruises with friends, being at grandchildren's musical and sporting events, and nightly dinners at local restaurants. She was a devoted and active member of Congregation Gates of Heaven, attending Shabbat evening services every week for many years. Sue was a devoted mother to her daughters Mindy and Alyssa and their husbands Roland Fricke and Tim Fecura. Sister of David Cohen and his wife Amy of Albany. Being involved in her grandchildren's lives from the moment they came into her life brought her much joy. She will be missed by Jacob, Jessica and Lauren Fecura and Rachel and William Fricke. Sue was a master organizer and paid close attention to details in all aspects of her life including her job as the religious school secretary at Congregation Gates of Heaven for 25 years. A member of the adult Bnei Mitzvah class, Temple Thespians and the synagogue's social club were some of her many activities. Being a caregiver to her mother, mother-in-law, her children and grandchildren defined her life and her family will be forever grateful. Private funeral services will take place on Wednesday, September 23rd. A virtual shiva minyan will be held on Wednesday and Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Please contact Congregation Gates of Heaven for shiva minyan details. Memorial contributions are welcome in Sue's memory to Congregation Gates of Heaven's religious school fund. Thanks to the nurses and staff of Albany Medical Center and Community Hospice for their help and support. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
.