Suzanne Fallo passed away on July 2nd, 2020. Born March 30, 1939 in Scotia, NY to Dudley and Mabel Rowledge. A graduate of University of Vermont and Saint Rose College. After a period of teaching in Massachusetts, she returned for a long career as a 2nd grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Scotia. Suzanne is survived by her son, Christopher Fallo and granddaughter, Marilyn Fallo. She is also survived by her brother, Roderick Rowledge and his children, Bruce (Patty) Rowledge and Laurel (John Macci) Rowledge. Suzanne will be dearly remembered by her cousin, Betty Jane Blackmore and Betty's children, Dave (Richel) Blackmore, Kathy Blackmore and Barb (Bill) Eby. Suzanne's many great nieces and nephews will remember her fondly. The family would like to thank the Staff at Peregrine at Clifton Park and Glendale Nursing Home for their compassion and care of Suzanne. A private family service was performed by Rev. Meghan Hodgin of First Reformed Church of Scotia. Anyone wishing to make donations in her memory can send them to Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302.



