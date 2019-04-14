Suzanne I. Sheldon passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Capstone Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 101. Born on January 2, 1918 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Nathaniel Jackson and Grace (Clark) Scott. During World War II, Suzanne worked on the Manhattan Project. She was a communicant of the First Reformed Church of Schenectady. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed arranging flowers. She formerly resided at the Glen Eddy on Consaul Road where she made many friends. Sue retired from the Legal Department at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in 1985. Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne "Lisa" (Doug) Babcock of Latham and their children Wendy Babcock and Carrie (Marty) Baranski as well as a great grandson Jacob Baranski and several nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Philoklea, and long time friend Bob Templeton. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the First Reformed Church of Schenectady in the Poling Chapel. Family and friends are invited. Kindly consider a donation to the First Reformed Church of Schenectady, 8 N. Church Street, Schenectady, NY 12305, the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, 63 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302, or the Schenectady County Public Library, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305 in loving memory of Suzanne Sheldon. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary