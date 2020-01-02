|
Sydney W. Thomas, 92, of Kellogg Rd, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 30th surrounded by his loving family. Born in Conifer, NY, Jan 1st, 1927, son of the late Paul and Lucille Thomas, Syd served with the US Navy Seabees in the Pacific during WWII where he enlisted at the age of 17. After being discharged from the military, he operated a dry kiln for the Emporium Forestry Company/Heywood-Wakefield Furniture of Conifer. He was the Troy sales manager for Prudential Ins Co. for 23 years, retiring in 1982. During his retirement Syd spent his time woodworking, making violins, creating one of a kind keepsakes for family and friends as well as spending numerous hours tending to his beloved dahlias. A true patriot, Syd was an active member of the American Legion Post 91, VFW Post 6328, the Seabees Island X-10 vets groups. He was predeceased by the love of his life of 56 years Mary (Tess) Sullivan Thomas, as well as his sister Ellen Mae Gensel and brothers Paul and Mervin Thomas. Survived by his devoted children, Christine (Richard) Robbins of Stillwater, Timothy Thomas of Eunice, La and Kathleen (John) Merry of Queensbury. Grandchildren, Amy, Todd, Matthew, Erin, Sarah, Jennifer, Kristina Joanna, Steven. Great Grandchildren, Ryan, Isabelle, Jacob, Jayden, Jenna, Lila, Kayden, Catherine, Davis and Genevieve, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Wesley Foundation, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, 12866 or The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, 12205 in memory of Sydney Thomas. A sincere thank you to the staff at The Wesley - Hathorn Building, 2nd floor. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020