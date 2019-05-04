After 98 years, 10 Months, and 10 days; the soul of Sylma E. Rockefeller slipped from the earth in the presence of her Daughter and Son-In-Law, Sylma E. and Arthur D. LeBlanc on May 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Gilbert E. and Mary R. (Hatlee) Smith, her Husband, Willis F. Rockefeller, and her Sister Minnie J. and husband Carl Faulkner; as well as their son Carl G. Faulkner. Survivors in addition to her Daughter include her Grandsons Jeffery S., Gregory J., and Michael A. LeBlanc, a Granddaughter, Jane M. and husband Paul R. Hurley, Great-Granddaughters Laura E. and Genevieve M. Hurley. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at The Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Avenue in Mechanicville from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Luke's On the Hill, 40 McBride Road in Mechanicville with Father David Haig officiating. Burial will follow at the Hudson View Cemetery in Mechanicville in the family plot. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Rockefeller's memory may be made to St. Luke's On the Hill Building Fund, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville, NY 12118. Online remembrances at www.chasesmithfamily.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 4, 2019