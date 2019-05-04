Home

Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
518-664-3731
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's On the Hill
40 McBride Road
Mechanicville, NY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hudson View Cemetery
Mechanicville, NY
View Map
Sylma E. Rockefeller Obituary
After 98 years, 10 Months, and 10 days; the soul of Sylma E. Rockefeller slipped from the earth in the presence of her Daughter and Son-In-Law, Sylma E. and Arthur D. LeBlanc on May 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Gilbert E. and Mary R. (Hatlee) Smith, her Husband, Willis F. Rockefeller, and her Sister Minnie J. and husband Carl Faulkner; as well as their son Carl G. Faulkner. Survivors in addition to her Daughter include her Grandsons Jeffery S., Gregory J., and Michael A. LeBlanc, a Granddaughter, Jane M. and husband Paul R. Hurley, Great-Granddaughters Laura E. and Genevieve M. Hurley. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at The Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Avenue in Mechanicville from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Luke's On the Hill, 40 McBride Road in Mechanicville with Father David Haig officiating. Burial will follow at the Hudson View Cemetery in Mechanicville in the family plot. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Rockefeller's memory may be made to St. Luke's On the Hill Building Fund, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville, NY 12118. Online remembrances at www.chasesmithfamily.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 4, 2019
