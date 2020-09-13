1/
Sylvia A. Bartholomew
Sylvia A. Bartholomew, 84, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home in New Smyrna Beach, FL, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Bartholomew was born in Schenectady and moved to the New Smyrna Beach area in 1982 from Middleburgh. She was an interpreter for the deaf and blind in the Volusia County area and taught sign language to graduating seniors as their second language. She was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Sylvia was predeceased by her sister Kathleen and is survived by her husband: William L. "Bill" Bartholomew; eight sons: Hugh Jr., David (Kimberly) and Edward Williams, Billy (Nancy), Mark, Brian (Cindy) Greg (Lynn) and Robert Bartholomew; two daughters: Suzanne Williams and Michelle (Sheila Neville) Bartholomew; one brother: James (Maria) Mahar; one sister: Lorraine Crawford; 17 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A Memorial Mass was held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Cremation followed and inurnment will take place in Breakabeen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Florida Deaf-Blind Association, Inc., 332 Cypress Road, St. Augustine, FL 32086. Coltrain Funeral Home, LLC of Middleburgh is honored to be caring for Sylvia and her family locally and invites you to visit www.coltrainfuneralhome.com to share online condolences.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

