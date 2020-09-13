Uncle Bill and cousin Eddie, we are so sorry to hear of the loss of sweet Aunt Sylvia. Uncle Bill I’m so glad we were able to spend time with you and her when you all came on your visits to Texas. She was such a wonderful, kind, and incredibly smart and witty person. You all will be in our thoughts and prayers. We will love her and miss her always. God Bless.

With love, Jessica and Yakiji Bailey

