Sylvia A. Bartholomew
Sylvia A. Bartholomew, 84, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home in New Smyrna Beach, FL, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Bartholomew was born in Schenectady and moved to the New Smyrna Beach area in 1982 from Middleburgh. She was an interpreter for the deaf and blind in the Volusia County area and taught sign language to graduating seniors as their second language. She was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Sylvia was predeceased by her sister Kathleen and is survived by her husband: William L. "Bill" Bartholomew; eight sons: Hugh Jr., David (Kimberly) and Edward Williams, Billy (Nancy), Mark, Brian (Cindy) Greg (Lynn) and Robert Bartholomew; two daughters: Suzanne Williams and Michelle (Sheila Neville) Bartholomew; one brother: James (Maria) Mahar; one sister: Lorraine Crawford; 17 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A Memorial Mass was held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Cremation followed and inurnment will take place in Breakabeen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Florida Deaf-Blind Association, Inc., 332 Cypress Road, St. Augustine, FL 32086. Coltrain Funeral Home, LLC of Middleburgh is honored to be caring for Sylvia and her family locally and invites you to visit www.coltrainfuneralhome.com to share online condolences.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
September 9, 2020
Dear Williams Family
My condolence to all you. My prayers are with you and Family. I remember that we met at union station in Schenectady before I traveled by the train. I was impressed that your mom used sign language to communicate with deaf people. She will be missed.
Kimberly (Bevins) Compton
Kimberly (Bevins) Compton
Friend
August 30, 2020
Uncle Bill and cousin Eddie, we are so sorry to hear of the loss of sweet Aunt Sylvia. Uncle Bill I’m so glad we were able to spend time with you and her when you all came on your visits to Texas. She was such a wonderful, kind, and incredibly smart and witty person. You all will be in our thoughts and prayers. We will love her and miss her always. God Bless.
With love, Jessica and Yakiji Bailey
Jessica Bailey
Family
August 29, 2020
Bill, Artie and the rest of the family so very sorry for your loss she was a very special lady I have fond memories from my childhood
Bill Goodrich
Neighbor
August 28, 2020
I’m deepest sympathy and hugs to everyone.
Nadine & Diane
Friend
August 28, 2020
I will always miss her talks her love towards my children and I. She was an amazing woman who loved my uncle Bill so much. Rest in peace aunt sylvia
Sara
Family
